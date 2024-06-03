Plainfield District 202 reaches contract with support staff

Plainfield District 202 Superintendent Dr. Glenn Wood spoke highly of the new contract approved by the district for its support staff members. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield — Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 reached a deal with the members of the Plainfield Association of Support Staff, which raises member salaries enough to close a pay between the district and 18 other “benchmark districts.”

According to the district, PASS represents about 1,100 non-certified staff members including custodians; grounds, building and maintenance staff; secretaries; bookkeepers; clerks; nurses; paraprofessionals; lunchroom supervisors; and campus monitors.

“This contract marks a monumental milestone for District 202. By prioritizing fair compensation and sustainable financial practices,” Superintendent Glenn Wood said in a release from District 202. “We are strategically positioned to meet the ever-evolving needs of our students and community.”

The District 202 board approved the new contract unanimously at its May 29 board meeting and the union voted “overwhelmingly” to ratify the deal, according to the district’s announcement.

The new contract increases compensation for PASS employees which had previously been paid below market value, according to the release. Over the three years of the contract, employees will receive “differentiated raises that ensure all employees have a wage that makes us competitive to help retain current and recruit future employees,” Wood said in the release.

While the full raises will be implemented incrementally over the three years of the deal, the district said the board approved “a significant market adjustment and investment” in the first year of the deal, which will be effective for the 2024-25 school year.

“I thank the PASS leadership for its dedication, hard work and good-faith negotiations,” Board of Education President Rod Westfall saud in the release. “We believe this agreement is fair to everyone and helps to move us forward as a district.”

PASS President Nicole Swanson thanked the Board of Education, district administration, and the PASS negotiations team for their spirit of cooperation and collaboration, according to the release.

“Other districts should take note of the great working relationship we have with each other and see that it does not have to be adversarial for each party to get what they need,” Swanson said. “This is definitely a win for both of us.”