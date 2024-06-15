Will County EMA warns of hot days ahead

Making use of splash pads is one way to cool off in the hot days ahead, according to advice from the Will County Emergency Management Agency. The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures higher than 90 degrees at least through Friday. (Rob Winner)

The Will County Emergency Management Agency advises residents to take precautions against the heat with a string of 90-plus degree days ahead.

The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures higher than 90 degrees from Sunday through at least Friday. The hottest day in the forecast is Monday with a high of 97 degrees expected. Temperatures are predicted to be in the low 90s on other days.

“With high temperatures expected, I urge all residents to take steps to stay cool and be aware of the signs of overheating and dehydration,” Will County EMA Director Allison J. Anderson said in a news release.

Prolonged physical activity and exposure to heat under the temperatures in the forecast can lead to heatstroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion, according to the release.

Cooling centers are available in almost every community in the county. Typical sites include village halls, fire stations, libraries, and other public meeting sites. A list of cooling centers is available on Will County EMA website, www.willcountyema.org/warmingcooling.

Residents are advised to call locations before going to ensure that they are available as cooling centers.

The county listed signs and symptoms of heat illnesses provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• Heat cramps: painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen; heavy sweating

• Heat exhaustion: heavy sweating; weakness or tiredness; cool, pale, clammy skin; fast or weak pulse; muscle cramps; dizziness, nausea or vomiting; headaches; fainting.

• Heatstroke: throbbing headache; confusion; dizziness; body temperature above 103 degrees; hot, red, dry or damp skin; rapid and strong pulse; fainting and loss of consciousness.

Advice to residents

• Avoid strenuous activity during mid-day.

• Limit direct sunlight outside and inside.

• Hydrate with water, not caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

• Use awnings or curtains to deflect the sun.

• Use pools, splash pads or sprinklers to lower body temperature.

• Use air conditioning or visit places with air conditioning, as fans move air around but do not lower body temperature.

• Check with relatives and neighbors to ensure they have access to air conditioning.

• Never leave children or pets in a vehicle.