Police say Lockport woman shot by neighbor, suspect in custody

A Will County sheriff's deputy guards the intersection of Rickerman Road and West 145th Place in the Lockport Heights neighborhood the evening of Tuesday. May 7, 2024. Both Will County and Lockport police were at the scene. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

A woman was shot allegedly by her neighbor Tuesday evening in Lockport.

The incident occurred sometime before 6 p.m. in the Lockport Heights neighborhood, just outside the Lockport city limits off Smith Road and IL Route 171 (Archer Avenue).

A shelter in place order was issued at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday for Lockport residents as police cordoned off an area in the neighborhood.

The shelter in place order was lifted by 7:04 p.m.

Both Will County sheriff’s police and Lockport police units were at the scene and blocked off West 145th Place from Rickerman Road to South 136th Avenue beginning around 5:45 p.m. Officers had guns drawn and police cars blocked off the entrances to that area of the street on both sides.

Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said the shelter in place was issued as the suspect was hanging out in his backyard and police were on the scene waiting to take him into custody, which they were able to without incident. He was taken to the Will County investigations unit, Jungles said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Jungles said.