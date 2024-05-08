Girls soccer: Oswego downs Joliet West in critical Southwest Prairie matchup

Oswego and Joliet West entered Tuesday’s girls soccer matchup knowing where they stood in the Southwest Prairie East standings.

With only two games left in the regular season, Oswego was too far ahead of West for the Tigers to catch them for third place. Still, the result of Tuesday’s contest would go a long way in determining the final positions.

For what it’s worth, Oswego certainly looked like a top four team on Wednesday.

A close contest the first half was anything but in the second. There was a three-minute span in the final 20 minutes where the Panthers scored three goals to secure a 5-1 victory over the Tigers.

Oswego (11-8-5, 8-1-2) entered the day in third place just behind Minooka (7-1-1) in the SW Prairie standings. The win over West keeps the Panthers in a position to potentially finish the regular season in second place behind Plainfield North (10-0).

“It was very important that we managed to win,” head coach Gaspar Arias said. “This one should move us to second. ... I think we are connecting pretty good after not connecting at the beginning. I think if we can play to our style and the way we want, we’ll be good.”

It was a tight battle in the first half with Oswego scoring in the eighth minute on an unfortunate bounce for Joliet West. Joliet West keeper Kaleigh Blatti went diving for the save but couldn’t get a solid grip on the ball and high winds helped contribute to the ball slowly rolling in. That made it 1-0 Panthers with 32 minutes left in the opening half.

The second half remained close early, but Nathalia Wheeler’s goal in the 52nd minute gave the Panthers a 2-0 edge and shifted the momentum in Oswego’s favor.

Most of the action came in a four-minute span midway through the second half. Jordyn Washington managed to put one in the back of the net with 19:53 left in the contest. Barely a minute later, Washington managed to intercept the ball, get to the Tigers’ side of the field and put another one in to make it 4-0 in the blink of an eye.

That wasn’t the end of the crazy series of events, though. Oswego managed to get the ball right back and earned a penalty kick with 17 minutes remaining. Kyla Baier was sent to take the PK and she pushed it through to extend the lead to 5-0 after it was 2-0 three minutes earlier.

The action wasn’t done yet. Joliet West refused to be shut out and did what it needed to in order to get a goal on the board with Jovi Biancorosso taking the ball down the field and scoring one with 16:23 to go.

“I think we really worked as a team to try and connect,” Oswego sophomore Peyton Johnson said. “I think in the first half we did a really good job of playing around them, but we couldn’t find that missing piece. In the end we found a way to finish.”

As for Joliet West (15-6-2, 5-3-2), the loss could prove costly as the Tigers entered the day fifth in the SWPC standings with West Aurora (4-4-1) and Plainfield Central (4-5-1) just behind them. The Tigers are still firmly in fifth even with the loss, but now the regular season finale against Minooka on Thursday could be much more important than previously expected.

“Congrats to Oswego for coming out and wanting it more than we did,” Joliet West head coach Alan Stewart said. “They deserved a big win. They are physical and play hard. I just hope we are able to learn from it and grow.”