JJC Foundation awards $1 million-plus in donor-funded scholarships

The Joliet Junior College Foundation surpassed $1 million in donor-funded scholarships to JJC students in the 2023-24 school year.

The JJC Foundation awarded $1,000,522 in donor-funded scholarships to students in the school year, “a substantial increase in scholarship funding,” according to a news release from Joliet Junior College. The scholarships were spread out across 790 awards, according to the release.

In the 2022-23 school year, the JJC Foundation awarded more than $870,000 in donor-funded scholarships to students, according to the release. These scholarships provide “crucial financial support for tuition, fees, books and other educational expenses,” according to the release.

The JJC Foundation was established in 1973 and has gone through “remarkable growth” since that time, according to the release. The foundation’s total assets surpass $36 million and $18.5 million in endowments.

Kristi Mulvey, executive director of the JJC Foundation, said in the release that “everyone at JJC extends their heartfelt gratitude to all our donors.”

“Your belief in the power of education and your commitment to empowering others have opened doors of opportunity and transformed countless lives,” Mulvey said in the release, later adding, “Your donation to the JJC Foundation isn’t just a gift; it’s an investment in the future of our students and community. Together, we’re building a tomorrow where every dream finds support, every ambition finds wings, and every student finds a pathway to a brighter future.”

For information, visit jjc.edu/giving/give-jjc.