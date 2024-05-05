Joliet Catholic baseball dominates St. Viator: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Baseball
Joliet Catholic 9, St. Viator 2: It was a banner day for the Hilltoppers as they scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Zach Beitler (three RBIs), Matthew Simmons (three RBIs) and Jake Troyner (3 for 4, two runs) led the way for JCA.
St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Reed-Custer 5 (6 inn.)/ Tri-Valley 11, Reed-Custer 4: It was a tough day for Reed-Custer as it dropped a pair of games.
Drew Emanuelson had two RBIs to lead the effort.
Naperville North 12-6, Plainfield Central 6-2: It was a tough double header for the Wildcats as they lost both ends.
Mason Smith had three RBIs with a home run in the first game, the best Wildcat performance in either game.
Wilmington 16, Shepard 5: The game took all seven innings, but Wilmington put eight runs on the board in the final one to make it a lopsided score.
Cade McCubbin (3 for 4, two runs, three RBIs) Zach Ohlund (2 for 5, homer, four RBIs) were outstanding for Wilmington.
Lockport 10, Barrington 3: The Porters scored 10 runs on 10 hits to get the win.
Ryan Groberski was responsible for three of those runs thanks to his homer while Colton Benaitis went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
St. Rita 6, Providence 4: A late comeback attempt by the Celtics came up just short as they took the loss.
Nate O’Donnell drove in two runs on a homer to lead the offense.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Riverside-Brookfield 1: It was an early morning game with Lincoln-Way West prom at night and the Warriors celebrated with a win.
Adam Gerl led the way with eight strikeouts as Lincoln-Way West remained unbeaten on the year at 23-0.
Softball
Morris 4, Herscher 2/Seneca 6, Morris 0/Seneca 8, Herscher 0: In the Seneca-Morris game, Halie Olson had a double for Morris while Seneca was led by Hayden Pfeifer and Tessa Krull, who combined to strike out nine batters while giving up one hit each.
In the Herscher-Morris game, Olson led the way a pair of hits, including an RBI triple.
In Seneca-Herscher, Krull struck out nine while Lexie Buis went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Seneca.
Joliet Catholic 4, Coal City 3: JCA knocked off the Coalers for the third time this season.
Coal City was led by Makenzie Henline with two RBIs while JCA saw Sydney Walker go 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run.
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Lemont 0: Another game, another superb performance from Bella Dimitrijevic in the circle for LWC. She finished with 15 strikeouts and only two hits allowed as the Knights got the win.
Credit Lemont’s Sydney Kibbon for not allowing an earned run and only walking two batters.
Plainfield Central 3, Waubonsie Valley 2: The Wildcats out hit Waubonsie 8-5 to grind out a victory.
Abby English and Maeve Carlton each picked up a pair of hits.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Oswego 1: Grace Duncan scored the go-ahead run on a bunt to give the Griffins the win.
The offense was led by Mackenzie Bacha, who went 3 for 3 on the day.
Wheaton-Warrenville South 4-2, Plainfield South 0-1: It was a rough day for the Cougars, who were on the wrong end of a no-hitter in the first game.
Credit Plainfield South for a better effort in the second game as Regina Glover struck out nine batters.
Lexington 5, Dwight 3 (8 inn): Lexington scored two in the bottom of the eighth to break the tie and get the win.
Averi Jury hit a home run for Dwight while Madi Ely struck out nine batters in 5 2/3 innings of relief in the circle.
Oak Forest 4, Providence 0: Oak Forest scored three runs in the top of the first and never looked back from there.
Providence was led by Kailee O’Sullivan with 12 strikeouts.
Minooka 12, Rock Island 0: The game took all seven innings, but the Indians put 10 runs up in the final two innings and used 15 hits to bounce back from their first loss of the season.
Taylor Mackin (three RBIs, eight strikeouts) and Jaelle Hamilton (3 for 4, three RBIs) were particularly outstanding for Minooka.
Joliet West 4, Richmond-Burton 1/Huntley 7, Joliet West 2: The Tigers split their tow contests as part of an invitational.
Brook Schwall drove in a pair of runs in the win and another pair in the loss with a two-run home run..
Girls soccer
Lemont 7, Blue Island Eisenhower 0: An outstanding effort from Lemont to get the win.
Ella Simpson and Sarah Shields each scored two goals to lead the way.
Hinsdale South 3, Providence 2: While the Celtics battled hard, they were unable to come out on top.
Alyssa Thulin and Maggie Wolnjkowski each scored a goal for Providence.
Boys volleyball
Plainfield South takes second in Metea Valley Invitational: Plainfield South beat Metea Valley, Chicago Christian and Geneva to advance to the finals. They were defeated by Benet in the finals to take silver.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 12, IHSA 3: No trouble for the Warriors as they improve to 25-5.
Lincoln-Way West moved on to the sectional semis to face Lincoln-Way East
Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Lincoln-Way Central 8: The Knights’ season came to an end in the sectional quarterfinals.
Lincoln-Way East 22, Shepard 10: The Griffins got a huge win and advanced to face Lincoln-Way West.
Girls water polo
Waubonsie Valley 12, Lockport 7: The Porters’ season came to an end in the sectional quarterfinals.
Lincoln-Way East 19, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The top-seeded Griffins had no trouble advancing to the sectional semis where they’ll face Lincoln-Way Central.
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Andrew 3: Speaking of the Knights, they didn’t have much of a hard time either. They’ll play Lincoln-Way East at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Girlss lacrosse
Regina Dominican 11 Providence 9: It was a challenging day for Providence with another loss.
Lockport 23, Mother McAuley 9: It was a dominant performance for the Porters as they took an easy win. They play Dunlap on Wednesday next.