Softball: Lincoln-Way West dispatches Plainfield Central on ‘weird day’

Lincoln-Way West celebrates Olivia Calderone's home run during a game against Plainfield Central on Friday May 3, 2024, at Lincoln-Way West in New Lenox (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

NEW LENOX – Friday’s softball game between Lincoln-Way West and Plainfield Central was a lot of things.

At times, offensive. At times, defensive. Before and during, it was kind of weird.

For the Warriors, though, it didn’t matter. The only thing they cared about is that it was a victory.

Molly Finn went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, Reese Rourke struck out nine batters, and the Warriors held off a late Plainfield Central comeback attempt to get the 7-3 home win.

L-W West (14-7) was originally slated to be the visiting squad with Plainfield Central hosting. Due to field conditions at Plainfield Central from Thursday’s rain, the game was moved to Lincoln-Way West, but Central was still considered the home team with the scoreboard reflecting as such.

The circumstances were strange, but the Warriors will take the win either way.

“It was a little bit of a weird game,” Finn said. “We were at home, but they were the home team, so it was weird, but it was a good win. We were just confident in the field and everything, so it feels good.”

The Warriors didn’t need long to go ahead. Finn’s RBI single in the top of the first scored Rourke and gave them a 1-0 lead that L-W West never relinquished. In the top of the third, the Warriors extended their lead thanks to Finn again, who smacked an RBI single to score Peyton Cusack and make it 2-0. Reese Forsythe and Finn later scored on an error to make it 4-0.

The score remained 4-0 until the top of the sixth came around. That was when Cusack hit an RBI single to score Kayla Mahoney to increase the lead to 5-0.

However, Plainfield Central wouldn’t go down easily. Tricia Hogrefe scored Evalyn Prochaska on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth to cut it to 5-1.

L-W West got some insurance in the top of the seventh when Olivia Calderone hit a two-run home run to score Reese Cusack and herself and make it 7-1.

Plainfield Central made a spirited rally attempt in the bottom of the final inning, beginning with Maeve Carolton scoring on an error. Prochaska then hit an RBI single to score Laney Barbic and cut it to 7-3 with two outs. Plainfield Central got two more runners on, but couldn’t get the runs it needed.

“It was a good team effort today,” Lincoln-Way West head coach Heather Novack said. “We just went one through nine in the order, and Reese did a great job on the mound. It was a great team effort overall. ... We stayed focused on winning each inning and each game. We just need to stay focused on everything we need to get better at and come out every day ready to play hard.”

As for the Wildcats (11-9), Prochaska went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Emma Sommerfeld went 2 for 3. It wasn’t enough to score the runs needed or slow down the Warriors offense.

“I like to see the adjustments we made (in the seventh),” Wildcats head coach Katie Walsh said. “We strung a few hits together, which was nice to see. ... Home or away, you have to show up ready to go. Spring season in Illinois we have to adapt, and today was no different.”

Lincoln-Way West will next play Monday at home against Kankakee, while Plainfield Central visits Waubonsie on Saturday.