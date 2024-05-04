Lockport Township welcomes community for free day of family fun events

The Lockport Township government building at 1463 S. Farrell Road in Lockport. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Lockport — Lockport Township will host its fourth annual Community Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

The free event will be hosted by the office of Township Clerk Erin Haas Gotts at the Lockport Township Office at 1463 S. Farrell Road.

According to a news release from the township, the event “allows local organizations and businesses to interact and provide the public with valuable information that enhances education and awareness within Will County.”

The event will include raffles, giveaways and kids’ activities hosted by participating organizations, as well as two performances by magician Greg Miller at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and a meet-and-greet photo op for families with characters from “Star Wars.”

In between the magic shows, there also will be a ceremony at noon to unveil the township’s veterans memorabilia display cabinet inside the township office building, according to the release.

In addition to the fun activities and vending from Los Razos Mexican Grill and Mangia Pizza, the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office will be present to offer assistance to community members.

All are welcome at the event. For information, call the township clerk’s office at 815-838-0380.