Joliet Electric Motors still hiring and expanding after 90 years

A longtime Joliet business celebrated its 90th anniversary – and its plans for the future – Friday with an invitation-only open house.

Joliet Electric Motors also provides space to two local nonprofits: K9s for Veterans and the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization, most commonly known as HERO.

The former family-owned Keck Electric is dedicated to the repair, rebuild and service of electric motors.

“We just wanted to shine a light on the company for the 90th and promote what we’re doing – and that we’re expanding and we’re hiring,” said Tim Tibbott, who has been CEO since 2022. “Maybe a lot of people would consider a company like us.”

William Keck Sr. founded Joliet Electric Motors as Keck Electric in 1934, when he began repairing electric motors in the garage, according to the Joliet Electric Motors website.

In 1954, Joliet Electric Motors became an official entity “dedicated entirely to motor sales and repairs,” according to the website. William’s sons, Jack, Bill and Norman, managed the business, followed by William’s grandsons.

Argosy Partners is the current owner of Joliet Electric Motors.

Employee and customer-focused culture

Tibbott said Joliet Electric Motors had its share of “ups and downs” through the years. But it’s also remained true to its mission while looking ahead. He appreciates the company’s “willingness to look at the other industries, expand over the years and take calculated chances where we think we can,” he said.

“That success – and the people we work with – is really what kept me here,” Tibbott said.

Of Joliet Electric Motors’ 45 employees, Tibbott said “a few” have more than 40 years with the company. Several – including Tibbott, who was hired in 1994 – have 30 or more, he said. And still more have worked at Joliet Electric Motors for more than 20 years.

“I think that’s a testament to the culture the founders started,” Tibbott said, later adding, “We have three or four in their 20s, and they’re learning from our older employees, our experienced employees.”

Jim Oltmanns, a mechanic at Joliet Electric Motors for 34 years, works on a shaft motor Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Tibbott said Joliet Electric Motors might be a good fit for junior college graduates and high school students not planning to attend college.

“We have a training program, and we train for our specific trades in here, so there are opportunities here,” Tibbott said.

Joliet Electric Motors has focused on its company culture the past few years to make it more employee- and customer service-oriented while maintaining a focus on motor service excellence.

“Instead of just being a customer, we partner with our clients to ensure they’re up and running every day,” Tibbott said, “and make sure we do a quality job day in and day out.”

Joliet Electric Motors was the first motor repair operation to achieve ISO 9001 registration in the U.S. when it was first certified in 1997, Tibbott said. The company goes through recertification every three years and recently was recertified.

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for quality management, according to the International Organization for Standardization.

Joliet Electric Motors' 80,000-plus-square-foot shop works on electric motors and drilling equipment as well as rebuilding parts. (Gary Middendorf)

“Implementing ISO 9001 means your organization has put in place effective processes and trained staff to deliver flawless products or services time after time,” according to the ISO website.

A home to 2 nonprofits

In February 2023, K9s for Veterans opened its second service dog-training location – the Gina & Jim Glasgow Training Campus – on the Joliet Electric Motors campus.

Michael Tellerino of Plainfield founded the nonprofit K9s for Veterans in 2018 “to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder transition back to civilian life once their military service has ended with the help of trained service dogs,” according to the K9s for Veterans website.

Dog trainer Kate McGrail does a demonstration with service dog Omega, an American bulldog, at the K9s for Veterans ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its new training campus Feb. 15, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

HERO also found a home on the Joliet Electric Motors campus in February.

On June 1, HERO will host a ribbon-cutting and open house from 2 to 6 p.m. The celebration will feature various activities, including the presence of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s One Pill Can Kill vehicle, according to a news release from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“Thanks to the generosity of the building’s owner Tim Tibbot, HERO now has a permanent space in which to operate and continue to expand its services,” Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said in the release.

Tibbot said he donated a space to K9s for Veterans and “worked out a good deal” rent-wise for HERO.

“I think we’re helping both of those programs grow, which is awesome,” Tibbott said, “and which we’re really proud of.”

For information, visit jolietelectricmotors.com.