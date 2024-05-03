Joliet Rialto’s Theatre marking 98th birthday with special campaign

Approximately 100 people came out to a private unveiling of the Rialto Square Theatre’s “Twin Centennial” mural on Monday. The Route 66 Rialto Twin Centennial Mural, painted by Joliet-area Dante DiBartolo, honors both the Rialto and Route 66. Both will turn 100 years old in 2026. The mural encapsulates the Rialto's history. And as the Rialto’s 98th anniversary approaches on May 24, the Rialto Square Theatre Foundation is asking the community to donate $19.26 – or more – to help maintain normal upkeep of the historic theater. (Photo courtesy of the Rialto Square Theatre)

In two years, the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

And as the Rialto’s 98th anniversary approaches on May 24, the Rialto Square Theatre Foundation is asking the community to donate $19.26 – or more – to help maintain normal upkeep of the historic theater.

The theater opened in 1926.

“The Rialto has, right now, 98 years of giving back to the community,” said Steve Randich, Rialto Square Theatre Foundation president. “And when you think about the weddings and the movies and all the other the things the theater does, it’s really something that we have to continue to take care of, as the people before us did. We have to continue to take care of it going forward.”

“We’re thankful for any donation. And you can rest assured, those monies are put to good use to keep the theater [running].” — Steve Randich, Rialto Square Theatre Foundation president

Randich said the foundation started the campaign when the Rialto was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Basically, we just did it on our website,” Randich said, “and we did a little emailing to our S.T.A.R. members.”

Randich said the campaign also helps to raise awareness of Rialto’s 100th anniversary.

“We hope to have a lot of events so the community can come down and enjoy the theater,” he said.

Support for the Rialto comes from other sources, too. For instance, Randich said the Rialto received a $5 million state grant the through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for roof renovations.

[ Joliet’s Rialto undergoing multimillion-dollar renovation ]

But the 1926 Campaign “is a way for people to show their appreciation to the theater and support it,” Randich said.

Of course, people can donate to the Rialto at any time during the year, Randich said. People may donate less than $19.26, he said. And they may also donate more.

“We’re thankful for any donation,” Randich said. “And you can rest assured, those monies are put to good use to keep the theater [running]. People are very, very generous to the theater. Companies are very generous. The city of Joliet is very generous. So we’re blessed to have lots of supporters. And we’re just thankful for what we do. And we hope that we can make a different to make the theater last for generations.”

Donate to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet

Online: rialtosquare.com/1926campaign.

Mail: Make checks payable to Rialto Square Theatre Foundation, 15 E. Van Buren St., Joliet, Illinois 60432.

In person: At the Rialto Square Theatre, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 15 E. Van Buren St., Joliet.