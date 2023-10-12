Joliet’s Rialto undergoing multi-million dollar renovation

The historic Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is currently in the first phase of a multi-year, multi-million dollar project. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The historic Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is in the first phase of a multi-year, multi-million dollar project.

The construction manager overseeing the project is R. Berti Building Solutions of Joliet. The lead architect is Tim Scovic, associate principal at JLK Architects.

Part of the first phase is “full replacement of the existing roofing systems,” said Tim Scovic, associate principal at JLK Architects and lead architect on the project.

“All are past their useful lives and in need of replacement to prevent water infiltration into the building,” Scovic said in the release.

Wade Welsh, Rialto Square Theatre executive director, said the $5 million state grant the Rialto received through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is being used for the roof renovations.

“We are working diligently to secure other funds to do the other capital projects.” — Wade Welsh, Rialto Square Theatre executive director

A $500,000 grant, also from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, will be used to renovate the restrooms on the main floor, Welsh said. Restroom renovations should begin in the first quarter of 2024.

“The water leaking from the roof was so bad, our architect advised us not to start the bathroom renovation,” Welsh said.

Other capital projects include new air conditioning and replacement of theater seating.

“We are working diligently to secure other funds to do the other capital projects on that list,” he said.

Welsh said in the release that “these renovations are a necessary step to preserve the beauty and history of Rialto” especially with Rialto’s 100th anniversary in 2026.

“We want to ensure that future generations can enjoy the Rialto and all the wonderful experiences it has to offer the city of Joliet for years to come,” he said.

Phase 1 of the massive Rialto renovation

The first part of the Rialto’s rehabilitation includes:

• Membrane roofs for 10 roof areas.

• Replacement of existing drains will be replaced.

• New drains for roof areas with inadequate drainage will also receive new drains.

• Masonry repairs.

• Replacement of damaged brick on the roof side of parapet walls and at the penthouses.

• New roof equipment curbs.

• New flashings at walls.

• Pipe and duct penetrations.

• Removal of obsolete mechanical equipment.

• Chimney flue repairs.

• Painting of the existing fire escapes.