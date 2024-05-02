Lockport considering lower fines for distracted driving

Under Illinois state law it is illegal to operate a motor vehicle while using a cell phone to talk, text, send or read electronic messages, or browse the internet unless the driver is using a hands-free device. (AP photo)

Lockport — The City of Lockport will soon be voting to use its home rule powers to reduce fees on certain traffic violations.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting on May 1, Police Chief Rich Harang presented a proposed ordinance to the council members that would enable Lockport police officers to issue administrative tickets to motorists who violate hands-free cell phone use laws.

Under Illinois state law it is illegal to operate a motor vehicle while using a cell phone to talk, text, send or read electronic messages, or browse the internet unless the driver is using a hands-free device such as a speaker phone or Bluetooth headset, or is using the phone to call emergency services.

Distracted driving tickets issued under these rules carry a minimum fine of $164 and require drivers to go to court to challenge them.

The city of Lockport’s administrative tickets, which the city issues for certain other traffic violations, carry a fine of $50 and can be heard in an administrative adjudication process at the police department.

Harang said that allowing the less severe tickets to be issued within the city may actually lead to more strict enforcement and improved safety on Lockport streets, since officers may be more willing to write the smaller tickets.

“Believe it or not, officers sometimes feel bad about issuing citations with high fines,” Harang said. “Being able to address the issue with a lower amount will drive up enforcement.”

When questioned by council members if there will be a harsher penalty for repeat offenders, Harang noted that if the ordinance is passed, the officers will have the ability to choose to write the city citation or the standard Illinois ticket “at their discretion.”

Records for the administrative tickets are kept locally but would be accessible by officers when checking a driver’s record, informing their decisions to issue more stringent penalties.

The committee voted to advance the measure for an action vote at the City Council’s next meeting on May 15.