Inspections coming for I-80 river bridges in Joliet

The Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines River in Joliet will be get a routine inspection this month. (Eric Ginnard)

The state will conduct routine inspections of the Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines River in Joliet starting Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Lane closures during off-peak travel times will be required during inspections.

The inspections are to be completed by May 17, weather permitting, IDOT said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The inspections start on the westbound bridge Monday and continue until May 10. Inspections then switch to the eastbound bridge, according to IDOT.

Lane closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays to minimize the effect on traffic, IDOT said. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time, IDOT said. They also should watch for flaggers, signs, workers, equipment and posted speed limits.

The Des Plaines River bridges will be replaced. But the new bridges are not expected to open until 2028. The new bridges are part of the $1.3 billion I-80 improvement project that runs from Ridge Road in Minooka to Route 30 in New Lenox.