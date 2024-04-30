Update: I-80 pothole repairs completed in Joliet, all lanes reopened

The lane closures on Tuesday, April 30 will occur between the Des Plaines River bridges and Houbolt Road in both eastbound and westbound lanes, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Rolling lane closures on Interstate 80 in Joliet were implemented Tuesday morning for emergency pothole repairs.

The lane closures were put in place between the Des Plaines River bridges and Houbolt Road in both eastbound and westbound lanes, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

All lanes were reopened before 3 p.m., IDOT said.

Motorists are advised “to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.”