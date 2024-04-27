The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday

Girls soccer
Lockport 2, Northwest 0: The Porters remained undefeated, with Ana Kozak and Kaylin Klutcharch scoring goals.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln Way East Invite: In early-round action at the Lincoln-Way East Invitational on Friday, Wheaton St. Francis defeated Joliet Catholic 2-0 before Lockport defeated Minooka 2-0. Lincoln-Way East defeated Yorkville 2-0, and Lincoln-Way West downed Downers-Grove South 2-0.
Lockport downed Lake Park 2-0, Lincoln-Way Central lost to Marist 2-0. LWW beat Whitney Young 2-0, and LWE defeated Plainfield East 2-1. JCA fell 2-0 in its next match, and Minooka lost 2-0 to Lake Park. LWC fell to Hinsdale Central 2-1, and Plainfield East downed Yorkville 2-0.
Action concludes Saturday.
Girls track and field
Seneca 4th at Sages Invite: At the Monticello Sages Invitational contested Friday, the Seneca Irish placed fourth in a field of 21 teams.
Natalie Misener brought home the championship in the 3,200-meter run, winning by nearly 30 seconds with her run of 12 minutes, 10.60 seconds. The 4x400 relay team of Clara Bruno, Lila Coleman, Misener and Evelyn O’Connor also won their event, in 4:18.72.
Scoring a second-place finish for the Irish was O’Connor (2:20.30 in the 800).
The 4x200 team of Aubrie Jackson, Lainie Olson, Lila Coleman and Clara Bruno (1:53.31) placed third, as did Faith Baker (10.18 meters in the shot put) and Teagan Johnson (3.05 in the pole vault).