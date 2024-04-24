Boys tennis: Rehan Saraiya and Sean Svoboda remain undefeated at doubles for Lemont

Lemont’s Rehan Saraiya (left) and Sean Svoboda pose for a photo at the Joliet Tennis Steelmen Invite on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Lemont’s Sean Svoboda had to think about it for a minute. Just how well have he and Rehan Saraiya performed as doubles partners this season?

“I mean,” Svoboda said, “I think we’re undefeated, right?”

Saraiya and Lemont coach Jon DeGuzman had to laugh at this. Neither of them needed to think about it for too long.

“We’re undefeated,” Saraiya said. “We haven’t lost once this season.”

Is he positive?

“We have not lost this season” Saraiya said. “I’m 100% certain.”

He’s correct.

Through Saturday, Saraiya and Svoboda are 9-0 as doubles partners. That includes a perfect run through the No. 1 doubles bracket at the Joliet Steelman Invite on Saturday to place first after they beat Lincoln-Way West 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, Plainfield Central 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals, and Oak Lawn 6-1, 6-1 in the title match. Saturday alone was an outstanding performance.

Ever so modest, Svoboda wasn’t bragging.

“I feel like it’s been going pretty good,” Svoboda said. “We’ve been playing pretty well. We’ve got some good wins under our belt and we’re just doing the best we can.”

Saraiya, a senior, concurred with his partner while adding that their eyes are set on the future as well as the present.

“This season has been going really well,” Saraiya said. “We’re hoping to bring home a sectional title but also make it to state. We hope to do well once we’re there.”

For Saraiya, Saturday’s championship was not only good for him and his partner, but for Lemont as a team. He’s taking a big-picture view of how it could impact their season going forward.

“Especially in doubles you need to be communicating constantly with your partner,” Saraiya said. “Also in a singles perspective, you have to keep a good mentality. Even if you’re alone out there you have to be willing to push yourself and be comfortable with your shots and be able to take criticism.”

DeGuzman praised the senior-junior duo for how they have motivated the rest of the team, as well. Lemont placed first place at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles and also No. 2 singles, while senior Ethan Bator took second in No. 1 singles.

“Our confidence is feeling pretty high. We’re just trying to carry that confidence with us the rest of the season.” — Sean Svoboda, Lemont junior

Having an undefeated No. 1 doubles pairing has helped set the tone for the rest of the team.

“Rehan and Sean have been doing really well,” DeGuzman said. “I’ve been really proud of the guys this season. The veteran squad we’ve had has produced a lot of great performances at our top spots. Rehan and Sean are undefeated and looking to continue that streak. We’ve got some really great teams coming up at next week’s Lincoln-Way Tournament and we’re looking to do well and have success there.”

Saraiya praised DeGuzman for the moral support and coaching that has helped put Lemont in this position.

“Coach Deguzman has developed an excellent program at Lemont to help me and Sean succeed at doubles and our singles players, as well,” Saraiya said. “I think just having a coach that’s always in your corner whether you’re losing or winning, supporting what you’re going to do is always good for your mentality on and off the court.”

The season is far from over.

Saraiya pointed out that a 9-0 start may be nice, but it doesn’t afford the pair an opportunity to take it easy. If they wish to make a run at state, they have to continue doing what’s been working so far.

“First we have to do really well in the season to get a good seed in sectionals,” Saraiya said. “Even if that happens, we shouldn’t slack off or anything. We need to be hitting our shots and improving every day so we can win our sectional and qualify for state.”

Always humble, the Lemont’s top doubles team is confident they’ll be able to make it happen.

“Our confidence is feeling pretty high,” Svoboda said. “We’re just trying to carry that confidence with us the rest of the season.”