Pets of the Week: April 22, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Triscuit is an 11-month-old terrier that was found as a stray and quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite at NAWS Humane Society of Illinois. He can be shy at first, but he quickly warms up. He is a pleasure to walk on a leash. To meet Triscuit, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Rita is a 2-year-calico that was rescued from a local animal control. She is shy in new environments and needs a patient adopter to give her time to warm up. Once comfortable, Rita enjoys pets on her head and face, and she will give kisses and purr. Rita likes cat wand toys and gets along with other cats and respectful dogs. She would do best with older children. She will be a sweet and loving companion. To meet Rita, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Jacy is a sweet 6-year-old pit mix that was adopted out by the Will County Humane Society as a puppy. After being found multiple times as a stray, her family decided they no longer could take care of her. Jacy must be supervised outside, as she gets nervous when she can’t see her people, and she will climb fences. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Cheddar is a sweet domestic shorthair that was found living outside and now is ready for a forever home. He loves attention and does not seem to mind other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Severus is an 8-month old husky mix that does well with other dogs. Severus needs a strong leader to continue his training. He loves to play. To meet Severus, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

One-year-old Nicola is energetic, independent and loves to explore every inch of her surroundings. Nicola loves to climb and often hangs out on top of cages or cabinets, so she needs a cat tree in her forever home. She does well with other cats but mostly keeps to herself. To meet Nicola, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Palen lived at a shelter for seven years before coming to Forget Me Not Rescue. Palen loves people, including children. She likes walks when it’s not cold outside. She loves to chew bones and cuddle. Since living in foster care, Palen has enjoyed the company of friendly male dogs or laid-back senior dogs her size. To meet Palen, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Pebbles is playful, loving and affectionate. He craves human companionship and thrives on love and attention. He is vocal about what he wants and isn’t shy about letting people know. He loves curling up on laps for cuddles and chasing toys. Pebbles has perfect litter box manners and a recent clean bill of health. To meet Pebbles, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.