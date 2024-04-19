Plainfield library breaks ground on $10.5 million renovation project

The Plainfield Area Library broke ground on renovations for its existing building Wednesday, April 17, 2024 . Pictured are Library Board of Trustees (from left) Erika Grotto (treasurer), Carl F. Gilmore (president), Vicki M. Knight (secretary), Lauren Las (trustee), Lisa Schmidt ( vice president), and Alicia Malec (trustee). (Provided by Cathy Janek)

Under gray skies and slightly chilly temperatures, the Plainfield Area Public Library held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marking the beginning of its yearlong $10.5 million renovation.

Current and former library trustees as well as members of the library staff, government officials, including Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and Plainfield Mayor John F. Argoudelis – who also served as a library trustee – and members of the renovation team took turns holding gold ceremonial shovels that they borrowed from the village of Plainfield to commemorate the beginning of the long-discussed project.

Standing on the site of the library’s future parking lot along Route 59 and adjacent to the library, the event was a chance for several former library trustees to celebrate the renovation which had been discussed for many years.

Plainfield Area Public Library Director Lisa Pappas said, after three unsuccessful attempts at passing a referendum for renovations to the library, “we put the brakes on that and decided to make cuts [including reduction in hours and elimination of staff positions] and decided to save money.”

The Plainfield Area Public Library at 15025 S. Illinois St. The building will undergo a $10.5 million renovation over the next year. (Photo by Cathy Janek)

The board tentatively planned another referendum for 2024.

However, she said, “The pandemic happened, and we pivoted and decided to expand without going to the taxpayers for additional funds.”

The project will paid for by issuing bonds for $7.55 million and using savings from the capital reserve fund. Working with a municipal advisor, the library’s architects figured out what could be done within their budget.

The library was built in 1990 and Pappas said, at that time, the architects could not envision the explosive growth to Plainfield’s population.

The last library addition was done in 1997, which included the completion of the lower level and when the population was less than 15,000. Today, the library serves an area population of 80,000 residents.

As part of the renovation, the center staircase at the current library entrance will be removed and the library’s new entrance will be relocated to the side of the building. The structural changes will add an additional 4,000 square feet.

“From the lobby, it will be a half flight up to the adult department and half flight down to the children’s department,” Pappas said.

A side of the building will include a drive-up window that “will operate just like a fast-food restaurant,” Pappas said.

Once completed, library patrons can choose to place holds with an option to pick them up at the drive-up window.

“Lobby space and study rooms were the two biggest priorities that the community asked us for in the prior referendums,” Pappas said.

Other changes include a “facelift” with new furniture especially in the early childhood and teen space, a study room just for teens, and an additional large public meeting room. The renovation also will include an expanded outdoor programming space with seating and a butterfly garden.

The center staircase in Plainfield Area Public Library will be removed as part of $10.5 million renovation project that will begin this spring. (Photo by Cathy Janek)

Woolpert Architect Don McKay, a principal at Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects, has worked with the library since 2015.

Over that time, discussions included the possibility of building a new library on the adjacent site.

“This is a reduced scale with a reduced budget, but still a big improvement,” McKay said. “This addition is designed in a way that the library could expand again in the future.”

The library will be closed April 29 to May 12 to prepare for the renovations and reopen with limited services on Monday, May 13.

During that time, Pappas said, “We will take everything from the lower-level and bring it upstairs – including shelving and offices.”

“While we are closed, people will still be able to place holds via email or phone calls,” she said.

Requested library items will be placed in lockers at the front entrance to the library or at lockers at Plainfield East High School.

Over the next year, Pappas said community members such as the Plainfield Park District, Plainfield Township, Plainfield School District 202 and Plainfield United Methodist Church have agreed to provide space so that the library can continue to provide “valuable programming for the community.”

In addition, the Farmers Market will move to the Plainfield Township administration building parking lot on Lockport Street this summer.

The anticipated completion date of the project will be May 2025, which coincides with the library’s 100th anniversary.

“We are going to have a big grand opening celebration,” Pappas said.