Joliet vote on EV charging stations delayed again

The Joliet City Council did not vote this week on a state grant that would fund six new electric vehicle charging stations for tourists due to an apparent agenda miscue.

The council’s Public Service Committee earlier in this month sought more information about what use existing city charging stations were getting and what it costs to maintain them before voting on the $117,000 state grant.

The City Council was to vote on the matter on Tuesday, but City Manager Beth Beatty told the council at its workshop meeting on Monday that the matter “somehow” was not put on this week’s agenda for the Public Service Committee and would be taken up at its next meeting in May.

Committee Chairman Larry Hug said he still is waiting to hear from staff on what kind of use was being made of city charging stations installed last year.

Hug said he was informed by staff that electric vehicle ownership in Will County is believed to be at 1.3% and the city would have no maintenance costs in the first five years under the arrangement in the state grant.

Public Works Director Greg Ruddy said staff is still trying to get a number on the amount of usage for charging stations installed at the Ottawa Street garage in downtown Joliet in August.

The pending state grant would install three charging stations at the Broadway Greenway park along historic Route 66 and another three stations at the Old Joliet Prison, a popular local stop for Route 66 tourists.

