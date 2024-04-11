Will County sheriff’s deputy charged with DUI in Homer Glen crash

A Will County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after he allegedly crashed into the rear of another vehicle while off duty on March 14 in Homer Glen.

Deputy Michael Franc, 27, of Lockport, has been on administrative duty since he was charged with DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, according to police reports. An internal investigation is pending.

Franc has been a deputy with the sheriff’s office since 2021.

When an Illinois State Police sergeant asked Franc to submit to a field sobriety test after observing signs of alcohol consumption, Franc allegedly said, “I don’t need to do [expletive],” police reports show.

The crash that led to Franc’s arrest occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on 159th Street, near South Messenger Circle, in Homer Glen.

The driver of a 2021 Toyota Camry told police the rear bumper of his vehicle was struck by the front bumper of a 2016 Scion iA sedan driven by Franc, according to a police crash report.

No injures were reported in the crash, according to the police report.

An Illinois State Police sergeant trained in advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement was called to the scene and he arrived at close to 3 a.m. on March 14.

The sergeant spoke with a Will County sheriff’s deputy about “assisting him with a crash investigation involving an off-duty co-worker,” according to the sergeant’s report.

Franc was sitting inside of that deputy’s squad vehicle.

Franc seemed “very confused while I was asking him questions about the crash” and didn’t want to answer any questions until he had his cellphone, the sergeant stated in his report

The sergeant smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Franc’s breath and saw his eyes were “red, bloodshot and glassy,” the sergeant stated in his report.

Franc allegedly admitted to speeding before the crash and the Toyota Camry had “braked and [Franc] hit the car,” the sergeant said.

Franc said he was on his way to his Lockport residence from a “buddy’s residence in Homer Glen,” police reports said.

While Franc denied consuming alcohol, he refused to submit to field sobriety tests and breath tests.

Following Franc’s arrest, he refused to answer any further questions. He was later picked up by his father after processing, according to police reports.

“After getting back into my squad car, there was a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting throughout the vehicle,” the sergeant said in his report