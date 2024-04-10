The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Baseball
Seneca 10, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, Brody Rademacher threw a no-hitter and the Irish offense provided plenty of support as Seneca improved to 9-4 on the season. Paxton Giertz had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for the Irish. Aidan Vilcek and Cody Clennon also drove in two runs for Seneca.
Plainfield North 8, Joliet Central 3: At Plainfield, a five-run first inning and 10 strike outs from Maximos Barriball lifted the Tigers to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Aiden SImmons led the North offense with four RBIs and Gavin Persson added a pair of RBIs for the Tigers (7-2, 2-0). Andrew Nixon drove in all three runs for the Steelmen as they fell to 3-8-1.
Joliet West 10, West Aurora 0 (5 inn.): At Aurora, Jimmy Anderson homered and drove in two and James Love also smacked a home run as the Tigers captured the SPC contest. Cael Karczewski, Tyler Moore and Owen Young each drove in a pair of runs for West (10-3, 2-0).
Oak Forest 11, Lemont 1 (5 inn.): At Oak Forest, a four-run first and a five run third did in Lemont in the South Suburban Conference contest. Noah Tomaras homered to account for the only run for Lemont (4-4, 1-1).
Peotone 17, Lisle 7 (5 inn.): At Peotone, it took just one inning for the Blue Devils to capture their Illinois Central 8 contest with the Lions. A 14-run second inning did the trick as Peotone improved to 3-5 overall, 2-2 in the ICE. Ruben Velasco led the offensive charge with five RBI. Joe Hasse added four runs drive in and Tyler Leitelt and Eli Chenowith had three RBIs each for the Blue Devils.
Joliet Catholic 15, Marist 0 (4 inn.): At Joliet, for the second straight day, the Hilltoppers blanked the Redhawks in East Suburban Catholic Conference play. Lucas Grant went four innings allowing just two hits while striking out six. Jake Troyner, Zach Beitler, and John O’Brien had two RBIs each for JCA (11-0, 3-0).
Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Momence 7: At Gardner, three runs in the fourth inning followed by five more in the fifth lifted the Panthers to the win. Aiden Mack drove in a pair and Cole Hampson had two hits as GSW improved to 5-5 on the season, 3-0 in the river Valley Conference.
Plainfield Central 11, Oswego East 6: At Oswego, the Wildcats broke open a close game in the top of the seventh with a four-spot to secure the win an SPC matchup. Hector Corona and Danny Doherty drove in three runs each for Central (5-5. 1-2).
Oswego 11, Plainfield East 3: At Oswego, Drew Janowiak had two hits and drove in a run and Danny Schuch doubled and drove in a run as the Bengals fell to the Panthers in an SPC contest. East fell to 1-3 in the SPC, 4-9 overall.
Providence Catholic 21, Leo Catholic 0 (4 inn.): At Chicago, the Celtics scored early and often as they routed the Lions in a Chicago Catholic League contest. Cooper Eggert, Dominik Alberico and Jackson Smith all homered for PC (8-2, 2-0).
Manteno 8, Reed-Custer 7: At Braidwood, the comeback came up just a little short for the Comets in their ICE battle with the Panthers. RC plated four runs in the last of the seventh but came up short. Alex Biefeldt and Joe Stellano had two RBIs each for the Comets (5-6, 0-4).
Yorkville 4, Romeoville 3: At Yorkville, a late rally by the Spartans came up a run short as they fell to the Foxes in a SPC matchup. Emmanuel Marin and Nicholas Whitford had RBIs for Romeoville (3-10, 0-4).
St. Bede 9, Dwight 6: At Dwight, Luke Gallett did a little of everything for the Trojans. On the mound, he gave Dwight four solid innings. At the plate, he homered, doubled and drove in three. Evan Cox also added two hits for the Trojans (4-6).
Wilmington 10, Herscher 4: At Herscher, Reid Juster doubled twice and drove in three as the Wildcats improved to 7-1 overall, 4-0 in the ICE. Juster helped on the mound too as he struck out three in just over an inning of work. Kyle Farrell had seven strikeouts in four plus innings for Wilmington.
Morris 7, Ottawa 0: At Ottawa, Cody DelFavero struck out 14 in a complete game win for Morris. AJ Zweeres doubled twice and drove in a run and Merek Klicker added two hits for Morris (9-2, 1-0).
Lincoln-Way West 14, Marian Catholic 12: At New Lenox, the Warriors remained unbeaten by taking a wild one from the Spartans in a nonconference contest. Jacob Willis homered and drove in three to lead the West offense. Lucas Acevedo and Josh Howard drove in a pair for LWW (10-0).
Softball
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Lincoln-Way East 1: At Frankfort, Lisabella Dimitrijevic struck out 12 and allowed four hits to lead the Knights in the SWSC matchup. Kayla Doerre homered and drove in two and Lucy Cameron knocked in three for LWC (9-2, 2-0). Averi Vander Woude had an RBI for East (9-2, 1-1).
Andrew 4, Lockport 2: At Lockport, Bridget Faut struck out seven in the circle for the Porters in a SouthWest Conference contest. Liliana Janeczko and Morgan Spodarek had RBIs for Lockport (8-3, 1-1).
Coal City 12, Streator 4: At Streator, a seven-run fifth inning helped propel the Lady Coalers to the win in the ICE. Team Henline provided the bulk of the offense for Coal City. The two combined to score five runs and while driving in five. Jaydn Shaw and Khloe Picard also drove in a pair for Coal City (6-3, 2-0).
Joliet Catholic 12, Kankakee 1 (5 inn.): At Joliet, Sydney Walker dominated in the circle and at the plate to lead the Angels to the win. Walker fanned six in four innings, and homered and knocked in three to lead JCA to the lopsided win. Madison Patrick also drove in three and Brooklyn Baranoski and Molly Ryan drove in two runs each for the Angels (6-3).
Sandburg 6, Lincoln-Way West 5: At Orland Park, the Golden Eagles scored once in the last of the seventh for the SWSC win. Kaylea Armstrong, Reese Forsythe and Reese Rourke had a pair of hits for West (4-4, 0-2).
Peotone 11, Lisle 3: At Peotone, Ashley Veltman allowed two hits and struck out 10 to lead the Blue Devils to the win an ICE battle. Ava Kosmos led the offense with three RBIs. Autumn Clay and Sophie Klawitter each drove in two for Peotone (4-3, 2-2).
Minooka 5, Oswego East 0: At Oswego, Taylor Mackin fanned seven in a complete game gem for the Indians in an SPC battle with the Wolves. Madison Kelly had three hits and Gracie Anderson two RBIs for Minooka (6-1, 1-0).
Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Momence 0 (5 inn.): At Gardner, Maddie Simms tossed a no-hitter striking out eight to lead GSW to the River Valley Conference win. At the plate, Simms had two RBI as did Makaila McDaniel for GSW (4-5, 4-2).
Oswego 14, Plainfield North 4 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, Kaleigh Milet hit a solo home run and Cassidy Wydra knocked in two for the Tigers in an SPC contest. North fell to (3-3, 0-1).
Plainfield East 9, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals scored in all but two innings in the SPC contest with the Wildcats. Ashley Plzak, Giselle Ascencio and Meranda Abante had two RBIs each for East (5-3). Avery Welsh went the distance in the circle fanning six for the Bengals.
Providence Catholic 15, Loyola Academy 4: At Wilmette, Kailee O’Sullivan, Bella Olszta and Mia Sanfratello drove in two runs each to lead the Celtics to the win over the Ramblers. O’Sullivan struck out seven in six innings for PC (5-3).
Manteno 10, Reed-Custer 9: At Manteno, the Panthers scored five times in the last of the seventh to swipe one away from the Comets in an ICE battle. Addison Hartman drove in three runs and Amber Syc a pair to lead the offense for RC (7-3, 1-3).
Plainfield South 4, Romeoville 3: At Plainfield, Kaylee Aimone reached on an error in the last of the seventh that resulted in Lauren Pell crossing the plate with the game winning run for the Cougars in an SPC contest. Hailie Boardman knocked in three runs with a home run and struck out eight in the circle to lead the way for South (5-7, 1-0). Alaina Moreno had an RBI for Romeoville (1-5, 0-1).
St. Bede 7, Dwight 3: At Dwight, Taylor Heath went the distance for Dwight striking out 12 as the Trojans fell to the Bruins. Heath had two hits and Averi Jury had an RBI for Dwight.
Bolingbrook 11, Stagg 1 (5 inn.): At Bolingbrook, Kaleigh Cawthon homered and knocked in three to lead the Raiders in the SWSC contest over the Chargers. Mackenzie McGrath drove in two and Anaiyah Gregory hit a solo home run for Bolingbrook (4-5, 1-1).
Wilmington 5, Herscher 3: At Herscher, the Wildcats came from behind in the top of the seventh scoring three times. Nina Egizio’s double scored Molly Southall and Taylor Stefancic with the tying and go ahead runs. Southall also homered for Wilmington (7-1, 3-1 int he ICE).
Boys Volleyball
Romeoville 2, Andrew 1: At Romeoville, Tyler Vicory dished out 37 assists to lead the Spartans to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-23 win. Luke Laushot had 21 kills and Gavin Carrasco added 14 for Romeoville (5-10).
Lemont 2, Richards 0: At Lemont, the hosts took down the Bulldogs in an SPC match 25-19, 25-17. Amir Biba and Aiden McIntyre had five kills each and Cael Whitchurch added 10 assists for Lemont (6-7).
Girls Soccer
Lisle 2, Coal City 1: At Coal City, Hayden Francisco scored the lone goal for the Lady Coalers on a pass from Ava Meyer. Chloe Pluger snared 12 saves for Coal City (2-3-1, 0-2 in ICE).
Lockport 9, Joliet Catholic 0: At Lockport, Natalie Zodrow, netted a hat trick and Ava Kozak, and Julia Chlebek scored twice to lead the Porters. Julia Czubiak and Kaylin Klutcharch added goals for Lockport (10-0).
Peotone 1, Beecher 0: At Peotone, the Blue Devils improved to 6-1 with the shutout win.
Joliet West 2, Romeoville 1: At Romeoville, the Tigers took the one-goal win over the Spartans and improved to 8-4 on the season.
Boys Track and Field
Bolingbrook 98.25, Lincoln-Way West 41, Stagg 30.75: At New Lenox, Terrance Jackson Jr. won the 100 and 200 meters to lead the Raiders to the SWSC tri-meet win. Josh Stewart won the 800, Hussein Amousawi took the 400 Vincent DeFarno the 1,600, Alex Sogavo won the discus, Jordan Lampkins won the long jump and Cameron Talmadge the triple jump for Bolingbrook. Ryan Stiglic won the pole vault and Jesse Fredericksen the shot put for Lincoln-Way West.
Lincoln-Way East 95, Bradley-Bourbonnais 51, Lockport 40: At Lockport, Kayden Smith won the 400, Jacob Pinkston the 800, Dylan Robinson the 1,600, Ryan Usher the 110 and 300 hurdles, Ty John took the long jump and Dedrick Richardson the triple jump for East. Jaden Davis won the pole vault, and Chase Creed the shot put for Lockport.
Oswego 89,5, Plainfield South 51.5, Plainfield East 37: At Plainfield, Anthony Vilcek won the 200, Aron McCormick the 3,200, Donte Green the shot put, Nick Grigsby the discus for South. Josh Winterroth win the 110 hurdles and long jump and Abdulrahman Abusharbain the triple jump for East.
Lemont 80.5, Shepard 50, Bremen 36.5: At Palos Heights, Gavin Abad won the 800, Quinton Peterson won the 110 and 300 hurdles, Jacob Katauskas took the shot put, Daniel Jaquez won the high jump, Daniel Foy did the same in the pole vault, Daniel Gibson won the triple jump and Andrew Ascolani the long jump for Lemont.
Joliet West 88, Joliet Central 50, Plainfield Central 37: At Joliet, James Kokuro Jr. won the 100 and 400, Ethan Podmolik took the 800, Jose Nevarez won the 1,600, Tommy Polacek took the 110 and 300 hurdles, Jayden Jurkowski won the shot and discus, Wonder Ankamah took the long jump and Caiden Koerner the pole vault for West. Stephon Griffin won the high jump for PC and Anthony Miranda won the 200 and Zion Kostyra the triple jump for Joliet Central.
Girls Track and Field
Homewood-Flossmoor 107, Lincoln-Way Central 50.5, Andrew 17.5: At Tinley Park, Brea Counihan won the 800, Claire Carter took the 1,600, Mia Forystek won the 3,200, and Addison Cross won the long jump for LWC.