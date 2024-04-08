Pets of the Week: April 8, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Sasha is a 4-year-old, 57-pound female terrier that was found as a stray. She is active, energetic, playful and fun. She needs an active family who will play fetch with her and take her on long walks. She will make a wonderful family dog. To meet Sasha, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Pommes is a 5-year-old tabby that was rescued from a local animal control, where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is calm, cool, collected and easygoing. He likes to sit back and watch all the activity around him. He loves attention and is so appreciative of gentle pets. Pommes will be an affectionate and loyal companion. To meet Pommes, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mookie is an 8-year-old female pit bull mix that's lived in a foster home for a couple of years. She is sweet and playful and ready for a forever home. Mookie must be the only dog in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Fara is a young domestic shorthair that came from animal control with her twin, Bambi. She is working on socialization and is doing well with the other young cats in the cat room. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Peach Pie is a 2-year-old calico that’s looking for her forever throne. She needs to be the only pet at home. She loves to hop up on a desk and plant herself in front of anyone who is working. She tickles noses with her long tail and paws at hands for head scratches. To meet Peach Pie, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Ziya is a 3-year-old pittie that is wide like a foot stool with an even bigger pittie grin. Ziya is a ham and loves being in playgroup. To meet Ziya, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Sabrina is a very snuggly cat that’s made great progress living in a house with other nondominant cats. Still, Sabrina will flourish with all the love a family can give to her and only her. She loves to play tag, too. To meet Sabrina, visit forgetmenotrescue.com.