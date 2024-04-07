Plainfield School District 202 to host presentation on social media and body image

The Rev. Jeff Robins, former pastor at Lincoln-Way Christian Church, blesses the Hidden in Plain Sight Trailer at a previous event in New Lenox. District 202′s Plainfield Parent Community Network will discuss social media’s impact on body image on April 10. Adults 18 and older may tour the Hidden in Plain Sight trailer presented by the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization. (Eric Ginnard)

District 202′s Plainfield Parent Community Network will discuss social media’s impact on body image on Wednesday, April 10.

The free program, “Selfies & Screen Time! Social Media’s Impact on our Children’s Body Image,” will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Plainfield North High School, 12005 248th St., Plainfield, according to a news release from Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202.

Attendees may ask questions after the presentation.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., adults 18 and older may tour the Hidden in Plain Sight trailer outside, presented by Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization, according to the release. The trailer shows a teenager’s bedroom featuring ordinary items that can hide drugs or alcohol.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a resource fair.

The program also will be presented live on the District 202 YouTube page.

A recording will be posted to the PPCN website at plainfieldpcn.org.

Professional development credits (CEUs and CPDUs) will be available for certified educators attending this program.

In fall 2016, District 202 social workers, special education administrators and counselors formed the Plainfield Parent Community Network to support parents with common parenting needs. A committee of district administrators, principals, counselors and community members oversees the network.