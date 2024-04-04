First Secure Community Bank to host American Eagle gold coin sale in Joliet

The First Secure Bank Group's Joliet location at Essington and Caton Farm Roads is seen on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Bob Okon)

First Secure Community Bank of Joliet will hold its annual April sale of 1 ounce and 1/4 ounce American Eagle gold coins, produced by the United States Mint.

The event will take place at First Secure Community Bank’s Joliet Banking Center, 2398 Essington Road, in Joliet (corner of Essington and Caton Farm roads), from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, according to a news release from First Secure.

Customers can buy up to four, 1 ounce, or eight, 1/4 ounce coins per household, according to the release. If a customer has money on deposit for at least 30 days at any First Secure Community Bank banking center, they can buy up to 10, 1-ounce, or 20, 1/4-ounce coins per household with check, according to the release.

Noncustomers also can buy a maximum of four, 1-ounce, or eight, 1/4-ounce coins per household with cash only, according to the release.

For information including pricing, call the First Secure Community Bank Joliet Banking Center at 815-230-8000 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the sale, according to the release.

First Secure Community Bank serves Joliet, Naperville, Morris, Sugar Grove, Aurora and nearby communities.