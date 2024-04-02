Fish for trash or trout with the Forest Preserve District of Will County

Fish for trout as spring trout season gets underway April 6 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. A special Trout Season Celebration will be held from 6 to 8 a.m. for early bird anglers (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has released its slate of programs for the week of April 1. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

• Planting Natives in the Spring – 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Learn which plants are best to plant in the spring to have beautiful blooms in every growing season. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by April 4.

• Fishing For Trash – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 6 to 28, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook. Celebrate Earth Month and earn a gift by picking up litter around the preserve. Visit the Tackle Box Bait Shop to get a bucket and a picker. Free, all ages.

• Trout Season Celebration – 6 to 8 a.m. Saturday, April 6, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Attend the first day of trout season fishing. Free commemorative mugs will be distributed (supplies are limited). The first mug of hot chocolate, tea or coffee is free. Complimentary doughnuts also will be available. All rules and regulations apply, including possessing a fishing license and trout stamp. Licenses and trout stamps can be bought at the bait shop. Free, all ages.