Plainfield Township fire leaves home uninhabitable

A Lockport Township Fire District seal can be seen Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Lockport, Ill. (Eric Ginnard)

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the incident took place in Lockport Township.

A residential fire in Plainfield Township caused enough damage to make it uninhabitable and the cause of the blaze was apparently accidental, according to Lockport Township fire officials.

About 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Taylor Road for a possible fire in the wall of a residence, according to a statement from the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived to find a small, one-story residence with light smoke showing, fire officials said.

“A hose line was deployed, and the crew found a working fire in the kitchen that was quickly brought under control,” fire officials said.

One of the residents reported hearing a popping sound and when she went to the kitchen to investigate, she saw smoke coming from the wall, fire officials said. She immediately alerted the other occupants, and they all safely left the residence.

“The home sustained considerable damage, leaving it uninhabitable,” fire officials said.

Lockport Township Fire Chief Frank Blaskey said no one was injured but the American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the people who live at the residence.

The residence was occupied by five adults and and six children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.