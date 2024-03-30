Illinois State Police to conduct roadside safety checks

The Illinois State Police will be conducting roadside safety checks in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties during April.

Officers will be stepping up overnight patrols and checks between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to a release from the state police.

Officers working the detail will be watching for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages, among other violations, according to the release.

Other violations the roadside checks will be monitoring include:

• driving under the influence.

• safety belt and child restraint use.

• speeding.

• distracted driving.

• all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., almost 10,000 people die each year because of alcohol-impaired driving, according to the release.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, the state police said.