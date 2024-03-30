Bridge repairs to begin in Shorewood on Route 59 over the DuPage River

Work on the bridge carrying IL Route 59 over the DuPage River in Shorewood will begin Monday, April 8, weather permitting.

To complete the work, Route 59 will be reduced from two lanes to one in both directions over the bridge. Motorists should expect various lane shifts on both sides of Route 59 approaching the bridge.

The $1.1 million project includes repairing the bridge deck, approaches and structural steel; installing a new deck overlay; and resurfacing, according a news release from IDOT.

It is expected to be completed in August. Motorists should expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, according to the release. Alternative routes are encouraged.

IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 of highway and almost 10 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years as part of its Rebuild Illinois project.

For information on IDOT projects, go online.