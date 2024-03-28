Taylor Mackin leads Minooka to softball win: Wednesday’s The Herald-News roundup

Softball
Minooka 6, Coal City 2: Taylor Mackin was 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the hosts to a nonconference win.
Mackin got it done on defense, striking out six through seven innings of work.
Morris 17, Plainfield Central 5: Mylie Hughes had two homers and four RBIs during a nonconference victory.
Hughes also picked up the win on the mound, going five innings, giving up six hits, one earned run and striking out four. Addy Hackett homered and drove in five.
Lockport 6, Providence Catholic 2: Kelcie McGraw struck out 16 through seven innings of work in the circle to help the Porters to a WJOL Tournament win.
Sarah Viar went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Alyssa Schaffer drove in one.
Lincoln-Way West 14, Joliet Catholic 7: Reese Rourke went 2 for 5 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Warriors to a nonconference win.
Reese Cusack and Molly Finn scored two runs each.
Baseball
Dwight 3, Roanoke Benson 1: At Dwight, Luke Gallet had an impressive game both at the plate and on the mound as he hurled a three-hitter with eight strikeouts during a Tri-County Conference victory.
At the plate, Gallet had a double and a home run.
St. Xavier (Kent.) 8, Lincoln-Way East 0: The Griffins fell behind early and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.
Boys volleyball
Joliet West 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At Joliet, the Knights fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action, 24-26, 11-25.
Joey Vellenga had three kills, Collin Alvers had eight digs and Braeden Fiore had six digs.
Marist 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: Noah Konopack had 12 assists and Andrew Flores had six digs but the Warriors fell in nonconference action, 17-25, 13-25.
Boys lacrosse
Lincoln-Way West 15, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: Tommy Otrembiak scored a hat trick to lead the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Girls lacrosse
Lockport 24, Minooka 21: At Lockport, the Porters battled to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.