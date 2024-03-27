Valley View School District 365U Board names new superintendent

Valley View Community Unit School District 365U’s Board of Education has approved the selection of Dr. Keith Wood as Superintendent of Schools. (Photo provided by Valley View Community Unit School District 365U)

The Valley View School District 365U Board has approved the selection of Keith Wood as superintendent. Wood’s approved contract runs through June 30, 2025, according to a news release from the district.

Wood joined the VVSD staff in 2011 as principal of Brooks Middle School. He has served in that position for the past 13 years.

In 2022, the Illinois State Board of Education selected Wood as Middle School Principal of the Year, and he also represented Illinois in the National Association of Secondary School Principals, according to the release.

Wood earned his undergraduate degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in school leadership from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He earned his doctoral degree in school leadership from Loyola University in 2002.