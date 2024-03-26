Rep. Underwood announces initiative that will bring green jobs to Plainfield

Plainfield — Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, announced Monday that she has secured $75 million in federal funding to advance technology and fight the climate change.

The funding will finance the replacement of natural gas boilers at Diageo Americas’ manufacturing facility in Plainfield with thermal batteries powered by onsite renewable energy, and new electric boilers, according to a news release from Underwood’s office.

“Technology and innovation are some of the best tools we have in the fight against climate change,” Underwood stated in the press release. “Thanks to Democrats in Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration, $75 million in federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act are bringing good, union jobs to Plainfield and helping Diageo Americas decarbonize their production facilities. It’s all part of our comprehensive approach to building a clean industrial sector and fighting climate change in our community, and I’m so proud to bring these resources home.”

The plant’s new boilers are expected to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 17,000 metric tons per year and create 144 jobs across two sites in Plainfield and Kentucky, according to the release. Additionally, the project will share facility air and water quality monitoring results with the public.

This money for the project was secured through the Industrial Demonstrations Program (IDP), the single largest industrial decarbonization effort in U.S. history, according to the release. The program furthers the fight against climate change and boosts American manufacturer’s ability to continue advancements in carbon-free production. The IDP was funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.