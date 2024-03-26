Plainfield District 202 announces 23 artists place at conference finals

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that 23 of its high school artists earned awards and honors at the Southwest Prairie Conference Finals. (Alex Ortiz)

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that 23 of its high school artists earned awards and honors at the Southwest Prairie Conference Finals on Saturday, March 9 at Yorkville High School.

More than 130 students from 12 high schools competed in the competition, including those from Plainfield Central, South, North and East, Joliet Central and West, Minooka, Oswego East, Oswego, Romeoville, Yorkville and West Aurora high schools.

The Plainfield School District 202 students included in the competition were:

Plainfield Central:

Joseph Chason, senior, film/animation, - Third Place

Olivia Cavenaile, sophomore, drawing neutral - Honorable Mention

Hailey Stewart, junior, hand-built ceramics - Honorable Mention

Chloe Buttimer, sophomore - Up and Coming Artist

George Aguado II, senior, digital photography

Hope Schnowske, senior, mixed media

Ethan Torres, senior, digital photography

Paige Estoll, junior, neutral drawing

Ruth Laskowski, junior, mixed media

Isabella Esquivel, sophomore, printmaking

Carmen Francisco, senior, computer-generated art

Plainfield South:

Tierney Quinn Mika, senior, wheel-thrown ceramics – Second Place

Grace Wiess, junior, hand-built ceramics - Second Place

Margaret Martinez, senior, sculpture - Second Place

· Janelle Nelson, senior, digital photography - Second Place

Noah Negoski, senior, sculpture - Honorable Mention

Desiree Moran, freshman - Up and Coming Artist

Caitlyn Carrasco-Unive, senior, computer-generated art

Elena Montalvo, senior, printmaking

Deniz Favela, neutral drawing

Natalie Pawlinski, senior, color drawing

Faith Pondelicek, junior, acrylic painting

Plainfield North:

Olivia Haubert, sophomore, neutral drawing - First Place

Hannah Belofsky, senior, watercolor painting – Second Place

Liam McManaman, junior, acrylic and oil painting - Third Place

Makena Wons, sophomore, color drawing- Third Place

Ryan Blaszczak, senior, neutral drawing - Honorable Mention

Eianna Tan, sophomore - Up and Coming Artist

Erin Leifker, senior, color drawing

Abbigail Elwood, senior, color drawing

Yoanna Barajas, senior, acrylic and oil painting

Antoinette Rogus, junior, hand-built ceramics

Morgan Long, sophomore, shallow relief mixed media

Plainfield East: