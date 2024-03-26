Joliet man, woman charged with child endangerment, drug possession

Two people have been arrested on drug charges and endangering the life of a child following an incident at a Joliet hotel on Tuesday night, according to Joliet police.

About 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Best Western Joliet, 4380 Enterprise Drive, for a welfare check after staff reported overhearing the sound of a child crying coming from a guest room, according to Joliet police.

Officers learned that before their arrival, hotel staff went to the guest room and found a 5-year-old girl, who indicated that her mother and father were in the bathroom and have not come out, police said. Hotel staff walked the child to the front desk.

Officers entered the guest room and found Kody Campbell, 32, of Joliet and Samantha McCaughn, 27, of Joliet unconscious on the floor in the bathroom, police said. Officers were able to wake both individuals and both were evaluated by Joliet Fire Department paramedics, police said.

While in the room, police officers located and recovered suspected heroin and fentanyl from the bathroom, police said. Campbell and McCaughn were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital by paramedics. Officers placed the child in their protective custody, and she also was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital by the Joliet Fire Department for a medical evaluation, police said.

Kody Campbell, 32, Joliet (Provided by Joliet Police Department)

Samantha McCaughn, 27, Joliet (Provided by Joliet Police Department)

Campbell and McCaughn were placed into custody and processed at the hospital.

Campbell, 32, of Joliet, was arrested, processed and released on a notice to appear for possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life or health of a child, police said.

McCaughn, 27, of Joliet, was arrested, processed and released on a notice to appear for possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life or health of a child, police said.

Officers noted that living conditions within the guest room appeared to be very poor and the child was placed into the care of the Department of Child and Family Services to be eventually placed with a different family member, police said.