Plainfield schedules spring cleanup, yard waste collection

The village of Plainfield and Waste Management will be sponsoring spring cleanup for residents during the week of April 8.

Residents can place household refuse, bulk items (i.e., chairs, couches and mattresses wrapped in plastic), and white goods (i.e., refrigerators, washers, dryers and water heaters) at the curb on their regular pickup day, according to a release from the village.

Have all materials at the curb by 6 a.m. on your collection day. All items placed at the curb for collection must be normal residential refuse and packaged properly, according to the release.

For information on proper packaging, visit the village website at plainfieldil.gov. For additional information on spring cleanup, contact Waste Management at 1-800-964-8988.

The following materials are excluded from spring cleanup: electronics, hazardous waste (paints, oils and solvents), tires, construction and demolition materials, concrete, rock, dirt, engines, large automotive parts and any oversized items that cannot be placed in a compactor-type truck, according to the release.

To dispose of electronics and household hazardous waste, contact At Your Door Special Collection for a pickup. Residents can schedule a collection by calling 800-449-7587 or visiting www.wmatyourdoor.com.

The village and Waste Management remind residents that yard waste collection resumes with your first refuse pickup in April. Make sure that all yard waste is properly packaged in kraft yard waste bags, a Waste Management yard waste cart or tied in 4-foot bundles weighing 45 pounds or less, according to the release.

Mulch, sod, stumps, dirt, stones and landscape brick/pavers are not accepted as yard waste.

Spring cleanup, At Your Door Special Collection, and yard waste pickup are available to residents who participate in the village’s residential refuse collection program with Waste Management, according to the village. For information, call the village of Plainfield at 815-439-4250.