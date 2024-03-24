State Rep. Manley continues efforts to provide luggage to foster children

To ensure that foster children are being provided with luggage to help them move their belongings, State Representative Natalie Manley is encouraging residents to donate their new or gently used luggage to her ongoing Luggage for Foster Kids Donation Drive. (Photo provided by the Office of State Representative Natalie Manley)

To ensure that foster children are being provided with luggage to help them move their belongings, state Rep. Natalie Manley is encouraging residents to donate their new or gently used luggage to her ongoing Luggage for Foster Kids Donation Drive.

So far, the drive has collected more than 130 pieces of luggage from the community. Manley said in a news release that she was inspired to begin the donation drive after learning that many foster children do not have luggage to transport their belongings, forcing them to use trash bags as they move from place to place.

Ensuring that foster children have the basic dignity of owning a piece of luggage and being able to store and transport their belongings in the same manner as their peers can help alleviate the stigma that sometimes comes with being a foster child, according to the release.

Residents who would like to donate their luggage can set a pickup of drop-off time with Manley’s district office by calling or texting 815-725-2741.