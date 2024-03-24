Micro food pantry opens at Mitchell Center in Joliet

Joliet Township has opened a micro pantry seen Saturday, March 23, 2024, outside the front entrance of its Ozzie & Peggy Mitchell Center at 172 S. Chicago St., Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Joliet Township has opened a micro pantry offering self-service food at its Ozzie & Peggy Mitchell Center.

The pantry, installed Thursday, provides free food from a cabinet outside the main entrance to the center at 172 S. Chicago St. in Joliet.

“This initiative aims to provide accessible food options to those in need, particularly in areas lacking nearby grocery stores, creating what is commonly known as food deserts,” Joliet Township said in a news release.

Micro pantries can be found at numerous locations in Joliet and throughout Will County. The Salvation Army Community Center in Joliet opened one March 1. Joliet Township opened a micro pantry at its government offices at 175 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

“Micro pantries are small structures where individuals or groups can leave or take food as needed,” according to the release. “This system operates anonymously and is open to all members of the community 24 hours a day.”

The micro pantry at the Mitchell Center was a collaborative effort that also involved the ARISE Coalition, Holsten Human Capital Development, National Hookup of Black Women, Warehouse Workers for Justice, Will County Health Department & Community Health Center, Jeff Eberhard, E-Z Auto Sales and Guardian Group, according to the release.