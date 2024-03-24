Lightways Hospice, Serious Illness Care to hold celebration for Vietnam Veterans Day

All Vietnam Veterans are invited to attend a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans celebration Wednesday, April 3 at the Wesley Center at United Methodist Church, 118 W. Jackson Street in Morris. The celebration will be organized by Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care’s We Honor Veterans program.

The celebration will include a buffet lunch for a Vietnam veteran and one guest, a service recognition pinning, a free gift and a musical performance from Lightways’ music therapists. Attendees can also learn about Lightways and Serious Illness Care’s services for veterans.

Registration for this event is required by March 30. The event is free for veterans with one guest. For more information, contact Laureen at 815-740-4104, ext. 257.