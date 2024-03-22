Bowling: Joliet’s George Kantos takes part in 50th USBC Open Championships

Joliet's George Kontos displays the lapel pin he received for taking part in the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships for his 50th year. (photo courtesy of USBC)

Monday was a monumental day for George Kontos of Joliet as he returned to the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships in Las Vegas for his 50th consecutive appearance.

The 70-year-old right-hander was overcome with a rush of emotions during his march to the lanes at the South Point Bowling Plaza, as he was escorted by his wife Cindy, daughter DeAnna, son John and daughter-in-law Kelly to receive a plaque, chevron and diamond lapel pin to commemorate his years of dedication to the tournament. Kontos started his journey to 50 years in 1974 at an event held in Indianapolis, in what started out as just bowling with some friends from college at the age of 19.

”I started out bowling with some college buddies of mine and have had the privilege of being surrounded by not only some great bowlers, but even better friends,” said Kontos, a Joliet Area USBC and Illinois State USBC Hall of Fame member. “Bowling this tournament wasn’t exactly a planned thing, so to be here today 50 years later with some friends I have been bowling with for years is awesome.”

Kontos earned an Eagle at the USBC Open Championships during the 2001 event in Reno, Nevada, as a member of the Regular Team champion — Joliet Town & Country Lanes — with teammates Harry Banks, Robert Jakel, Tom Hinz and Joe Caldwell. They shared the title with KJ Excavating of Toledo, Ohio, after finishing tied for the top spot with a 3,273 total.

Kontos still bowls with Banks, Hinz and Caldwell as part of a six-team group at the tournament.

”Winning an Eagle with those guys was special to me, because we’re just your ordinary guys who bowl league together and have a good time,” said Kontos, who rolled a 720 series in the team victory. “We weren’t a group of superstars or a bunch of guys putting a major team together, so to this day, I am proud of the team chemistry and camaraderie we had that led us to the title.”

Through the years, Kontos has a few fond memories that come to mind outside of his team win in 2001.

”One moment that will always be near and dear to me is bowling doubles with my son, John, in 2009 in Las Vegas, when I shot 801,” said Kontos, who had games of 256, 268 and 277 in doubles that year at the Cashman Center.

Another moment that sticks out took place while sitting in the stands during the 1977 Open Championships in Reno at the Centennial Coliseum (now the Reno-Sparks Convention Center).

”We were sitting in the stands watching Rendel’s GMC of Joliet bowl after we finished up,” Kontos said. “As fate would have it, they went on to win the Regular Team event that year. Seeing something like that happen was really inspiring to me, and moments like that are what keep you coming back wanting more.”

As excited as Kontos was to participate in his milestone appearance, a small injury had other plans for him when it came to finishing his team event as well as doubles and singles.

”I was only able to bowl Game 1 during team due to a ruptured tendon in my arm,” Kontos said. “With the upcoming surgery I have when I get home, I just wanted to make sure I got through the game before tagging in my sub.”

Kontos now has a career pinfall of 87,351 at the Open Championships for a career average of 201.7. Now that he’s reached 50 years at the tournament, Kontos’ goal moving forward is to focus on the small steps each year as long as he can stay healthy.

”Well, the first thing I want to do is get to 55 years, then once I get there, I will really start to focus on hitting 60 with 100,000 pins, hopefully, between those years.”

The former assistant bowling coach at the University of St. Francis in Joliet and current proprietor of Joliet Town & Country Lanes loves everything about the Open Championships and believes if you have fun, that’s the most important aspect.

”Coming to this tournament has always been about having fun and enjoying yourself with your friends on and off the lanes during your trip,” he said. “That’s one of my favorite things that ABC/USBC used to promote about it,.

“We have a new generation of bowlers coming in and teaching the importance of how having fun transcends into success on and even off the lanes.”

The 2024 Open Championships got underway Feb. 23 and will run through July 29 at the South Point Bowling Plaza. The tournament is scheduled to feature more than 11,000 teams and 55,000 bowlers making their way to compete in Las Vegas.