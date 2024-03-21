State Rep. Manley encourages nominations for Illinois Senior Hall of Fame

In order to help recognize the many contributions that seniors make to the community, state Rep. Natalie Manley is highlighting the Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame, which is accepting nominations through June 1.

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame recognizes four seniors every year for outstanding service to their community. To be eligible, nominees must be at least 65 or older at the time of the nomination and be a current Illinois resident or have been a resident of Illinois for most of their life.

Posthumous nominations also are accepted.

Completed nomination forms can be submitted electronically or returned by mail, fax or email. For information, visit IDOA’s website.