Troy Center in Shorewood to host ‘Understanding Medicare’ seminar

Troy Township and the Illinois Department on Aging SHIP (Senior Health Insurance Program) will demystify Medicare with a free informational seminar on April 23. (Denise Unland)

Troy Township and the Illinois Department on Aging will demystify Medicare with a free informational seminar on April 23.

The seminar “Understanding Medicare: Medicare Information, Updates and Open Enrollment” will be at 10 a.m. April 23 at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 W. Seil Road, Shorewood, according to a news release from Troy Township.

Registration is required by April 17, according to the release. The seminar is for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers.

Covered Medicare topics will include open enrollment, eligibility, coverage options, Medicare — Medicaid dual eligibility, Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap/MedSup), Medicare Advantage Plans (HMO, PPO) and Medicare Part D plans, according to the release.

Participants will learn why they should compare their current plan with other plans for the new year and how to create a Medicare personalized account, according to the release.

To register, contact Cindy or Oriana at 815-744-1968 or cstasell@troytownship.com.

For information, visit ilaging.illinois.gov/ship.html and troytownship.com.