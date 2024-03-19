Family Dollar store wants liquor licenses in Joliet

The corporation than owns Family Dollar last week announced plans to close nearly 1,000 stores. (AP file)

Family Dollar is seeking liquor licenses at two Joliet stores.

Packaged liquor would be a new product line for local dollar stores, which traditionally carry products priced close to a dollar. The request for liquor licenses in Joliet is coming at a time that Family Dollar has announced plans to close nearly 1,000 stores nationwide.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy, also the citys liquor commissioner, is recommending that licenses sought by both Family Dollar stores be denied when the City Council votes on Tuesday.

Family Dollar wants liquor licenses for its stores at 861 N. Larkin Ave. and 454 E. Cass St.

Both stores expected liquor sales if allowed would bring in 10% of gross revenue, according to the Liquor Commission reports.

The reports cited calls for police service at both locations in recommending denial of the licenses.

The Cass Street store in the past 12 months had 219 calls for police service “including several serious crimes,” the report said.

The Larkin Aveue store in the past 12 months had 104 calls for police service also “including several serious crimes,” the report said.

Liquor sales “would exacerbate existing law enforcement problems in this area,” the reports said.

Dollar Tree, Inc., which owns both Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores, last week announced plans to close 600 Family Dollar stores in the coming year and another 370 over the next several years. Another 30 Dollar Tree stores will close as their leases expire.