USF to host Louisiana singer, songwriter on Tuesday

The University of St. Francis Music at Moser Series will welcome Louisiana singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Elise Leavy to the Turk Theater on Tuesday. (Eric Ginnard/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

A Louisiana musical artist will perform Tuesday at the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

Elise Leavy, a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will celebrate the release of her third album, “A Little Longer,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Turk Theater in the Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St., according to a news release from the University of St. Francis.

Seating is limited at this “intimate gathering of songs and stories,” according to the release.

Leavy “grew up in the music fest communities of California,” studied at the Boston Conservatory of Music and then “went to the vibrant music scene in New York City,” according to the release. She released “Home for the Summer” in 2018″ and “The Carmel House” in 2022.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser or by calling 815-740-3367. USF students with a valid ID are admitted free.