Joliet Bicentennial Park invites poets and musicians to share their work

Joliet Uxmar Torres (left) and Lori Carmine (right), park manager at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet, are seen onstage at Bicentennial Park's "Playwrights & Poets Fest" on Jan. 20. Torres is coordinating Bicentennial Park's first open mic night for poetry on April 5. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

A Joliet park and theater is inviting poets and musicians to register for its first poetry open mic.

National Poetry Month Open Mic will be from 7 to 10 p.m. April 5 at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre’s indoor theater, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, according to a news release from Bicentennial Park.

The event is free for attendees and participants, according to the release. The event coordinator is Joliet poet Uxmar Torres, who performed at Bicentennial Park’s 2024 “Playwrights and Poets Festival” in January, according to the release.

The poetry open mic will feature original acoustic acts only, although exceptions might be made for special circumstances, according to the release.

All five-minute performance slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the release. Performers are encouraged to register in advance. A sign-up sheet will be posted on the door for anyone who didn’t register in advance.

Once you’ve shared on the mic, you understand how important it is to do so.” — Uxmar Torres, poet and event coordinator for the National Poetry Month Open Mic at Bicentennial Park in Joliet

No experience in performing onstage is necessary.

Torres said that his “favorite aspect of hosting open mics is seeing someone perform for the first time.”

“Once they get the courage to share, you can feel the energy of a whole room shift,” Torres said in the release. “Some people become addicted to it, that sharing.

“Once you’ve shared on the mic, you understand how important it is to do so. Poetry is a lot like a medicine people didn’t know they needed, a dish they didn’t know they craved.”

Lori Carmine, Bicentennial Park’s park manager, said in the release that she was inspired to create the poetry open mic after Torres performed his original pieces (“Release Yourself” and “The Garden”) at the Playwrights and Poets Festival, which involves sharing pieces that combined spoken word and song.

Carmine learned after the event that Torres had previously lived in Chicago, where he hosted dozens of open mics, especially for poetry and music, according to the release.

“[Torres’] passion for spoken word is very apparent,” Carmine said in the release. “His creativity in mixing poetry with melody brought something to our stage we haven’t had before. I knew the energy he brought to the stage would inspire others to take to that stage and share their own work. We’re so glad he’s here.”

Performers and audience members younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian because of the nature and content of the event, according to the release.

A cash bar and other refreshments will be available for sale.

To register, contact Torres at uxmar@outlook.com or 815-674-9982.

For information about Bicentennial Park, call 815-724-3761, email bipark@joliet.gov or visit facebook.com/blbicentennialpark. The Bicentennial Park website is currently under repair.