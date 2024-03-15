Stateville prison to be demolished and rebuilt, Gov. Pritzker announces

The state plans to demolish and rebuild Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday.

Pritzker announced a plan to rebuild both Stateville and Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln over the next three to five years.

The project involves temporary closure of both prisons.

“Based on assessments of each facility and land availability, it is anticipated that Stateville will be temporarily closed and demolished with a new facility to be built on its grounds,” stated the news release from the governor’s office.

The governors proposed 2025 capital budget includes $900 million to demolish and rebuild both prisons, the release said.

“The capital funds dedicated to Stateville and Logan further demonstrate our commitment to continuing to rebuild and strengthen our state’s infrastructure,” Pritzker said in the release. “These investments will allow staff to work in modern and safe facilities, ensure those who are incarcerated can safely serve out their sentences, and save taxpayers hundreds of millions in deferred maintenance costs from years of neglect.”

