March 15, 2024
Shaw Local
University of St. Francis in Joliet to host free screening of ‘Show Her the Money’

By Shaw Local News Network
The University of St. Francis College of Business and Health Administration’s Small Business Accelerator will host a free screening of the film "Show Her the Money" in the Moser Performing Arts Center. (Photo provided by University of St. Francis)

The University of St. Francis College of Business and Health Administration’s Small Business Accelerator will host a free screening of the film “Show Her the Money”” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 18 in the Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St, in Joliet.

“Show Her the Money” addresses how women are getting less than 2 percent of venture capital funding and demystifies what venture capital is. The screening of the film will be followed by a conversation with the film’s director, Ky Dickens.

Seating for this event is limited. Reserve your free ticket and access other event information at kinema.com/events/show-her-the-money-hskmgg. Parking is free and complimentary food, beverages and popcorn will be available.

