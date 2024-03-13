Joliet’s New Orleans North festival will be moved to Slammers stadium

Joliet's New Orleans North festival this year will be moved from its usual location on Chicago Street, which is under construction, (Eric Ginnard)

The New Orleans North Music Festival this summer will move to Duly Health and Care Field, home of the Joliet Slammers.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced Monday morning that the annual music festival will be Aug. 16 and at the stadium at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive.

The summer festival typically is held in late June on Chicago Street downtown. The street is under construction and more construction is planned in the area where the festival normally is held as the city gets to work on a new downtown square.

Duly Health and Care Field is located nearby, a few blocks east of Chicago Street.

Duly Health and Care Field will be the site of New Orleans North in August. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“The event will continue to pay homage to New Orleans culture, presenting the ultimate opportunity for locals to travel to the infamous and eclectic city without stepping foot on a plane,” the chamber said in its news release announcing the plan for this year. “Event attendees will be treated to the sights, sounds, and smells of the French Quarter as they walk through the gates of Joliet Slammers stadium and leave the world around them behind.”

This will be the 14th New Orleans North event.

“Following the success of New Orleans North over the last 13 years, we are ecstatic to recreate this iconic event within the confines of the Joliet Slammers stadium,” chamber President Jen Howard said in the release. “The blend of a picturesque downtown Joliet location with electrifying NOLA flare is the perfect formula for an ultimate summer festival.”

Tickets for the event are now available from the chamber online at www.NewOrleansNorthJoliet.com or by calling 815-727-5371. Attendees can also buy tickets at the chamber office or on the day of the event.

Tickets are $10 in advance. Pricing will increase to $20 per ticket 24 hours prior to the gates opening. and entry will be $20 at the gate.