Joliet Airport Authority, PACE among agencies getting fed funds for projects

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, D-14, announced that $12,662,536 in Community Project Funding for local projects in Illinois’ 14th District has been finalized.

According to the news release from Underwood’s office, among those benefitting from the funds are several Will County agencies.

The Greater Joliet Area YMCA, is getting $850,000 to establish the Joliet Salvation Army – YMCA Youth Innovation Center. The funding will support the renovation of 4,000 square feet of youth classrooms at the Joliet Salvation Army Corps Center. The center will host after school child care, summer day camp, and STEAM enrichment programming. The Joliet Salvation Army Corps Center has temporarily hosted YMCA programs in the past, but these facility improvements will make this a permanent offering. The project will include repair or replacing HVAC systems, repairing and resealing the parking lot, classroom renovations, security system upgrades, and the purchase of fixtures, furniture, and equipment.

Guardian Angel Community Services is tagged for $477,000 to employ six, full-time staff members and purchase office equipment and supplies at Guardian Angel Community Service’s primary Sexual Assault Service Center and their two satellite locations. The funding will also help the Center maintain its 24-hour hotline for survivors of sexual assault. This funding will ensure they can continue providing critical services — including counseling, medical and legal advocacy, case management, a 24-hour hotline, and educational and informational services — to survivors of sexual violence and their non-offending significant others, according to the release.

The project will also strengthen partnerships with local schools, the Will County Adult Detention Facility, and the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center to provide programming on age-appropriate sexual abuse prevention, according to the release.

The Joliet Regional Port District will receive $1,552,500 to expand the aircraft staging and apron pavement area for the growing pilot flight training schools at Lewis University Airport Chicago-Romeoville (LOT). The funding is a significant investment in critically important local infrastructure, according to Underwood’s office, according to the release. LOT has historically served as the South Chicago Metro area’s main flight training base, and with additional space, training activities will be able to operate more safely and efficiently, eliminate wasted operating fuel, and serve more student pilots.

Pace Bus – Heritage Division is earmarked for $826,779 to purchase an electric bus for its fleet for use in the I-55 express bus service to downtown Chicago. The new electric bus will serve passengers boarding in Plainfield and other southwest suburbs as they travel to downtown Chicago, according to the release.

Pace Suburban Bus is the only transit option for much of the Chicago suburbs and exurbs, serving tens of thousands of riders including seniors, those with disabilities, and veterans receiving care from the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to Underwood’s office. The project will help fight climate change in northern Illinois, reduce traffic on I-55, strengthen Illinois’ suburban transit system, and help reduce health risks associated with air pollution, according to the release.

Lewis University in Romeoville will receive $950,000 to support innovation in semiconductor manufacturing through research at their state-of-the-art semiconductor innovation and workforce development center. The project will offer Lewis students, scientists, and engineers opportunities to collaborate with semiconductor manufacturers to improve production processes and create more jobs in the industry. These innovations will help advance cutting-edge technologies in Illinois, boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing to protect American economic and national security, according to the release.