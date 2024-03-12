Ross Dress for Less coming to Romeoville

Ross Dress for less is coming to Romeoville in fall 2024. (Provided by Village of Romeoville)

Romeoville — Discount department store chain Ross Dress for Less is coming to Romeoville in 2024.

The store will occupy the vacant 18,000 square foot space which was formerly occupied by Office Max at 317 S. Weber Road. That store closed in 2012. Ross will join Maurice’s, T.J. Maxx and Discovery in the retail strip.

“As the land around Weber Road continues to develop, it’s great to see existing spaces being filled as well,” Mayor John Noak said in a news release announcing the development. “Ross will be a fantastic addition to our shopping options,” he said.

Work on renovating the building will begin this summer with an expected opening date in fall.