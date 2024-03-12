Crest Hill, Romeoville getting federal funds for water projects

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, D-14, announced that $12,662,536 in Community Project Funding for local projects in Illinois’ 14th District has been finalized.

According to the news release from Underwood’s office, among those benefitting from the funds are two Will County communities for water infrastructure projects.

The village of Romeoville will get $959,757 to help protect public health in Romeoville and support the replacement of the village’s sanitary lift station, an essential part of the wastewater system. The existing 60-year-old lift station has severely corroded, causing wastewater to occasionally back up into homes and businesses, according to the release. This project addresses the health and environmental hazards of wastewater exposure for nearly 10,000 residents who are served by the lift station, businesses in the downtown area, and patrons of public facilities including recreational facilities, schools, and a library.

The city of Crest Hill gets $200,000 to fund a Corrosion Control Treatment Study to examine how the new water source the town is transitioning to will interact with the town’s existing water pipes, looking specifically at levels of copper and lead. Crest Hill is part of the Grand Prairie Water Commission, a group of six communities in northern Illinois that will be utilizing Lake Michigan as an alternative water source. This study is an important step in the transition that will ensure the community continues to have access to safe and clean water, according to the release.