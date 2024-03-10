Joliet West senior earns full scholarship to Northwestern

Joliet West High School senior Jaedyn Jumper-Uwumarogie has earned a full scholarship to Northwestern University through QuestBridge. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet West High School senior Jaedyn Jumper-Uwumarogie has earned a full scholarship to Northwestern University through QuestBridge – and she may be the first in the school’s history to do so.

Jumper-Uwumarogie, who plans to study pre-law and performing arts, said she was in the Joliet school’s little theater on Dec. 1, 2023, when she opened the email containing the news. She recalled letting out “a feral scream” when she read the words.

“And I cried a little bit,” Jumper-Uwumarogie said. “But it was great.”

Jumper-Uwumarogie’s full scholarship stemmed from her participation in QuestBridge, according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204.

QuestBridge is “a prestigious program linking high-achieving seniors demonstrating financial need with scholarships to 50 of the nation’s top colleges,” according to the release.

Jumper-Uwumarogie was one of 2,242 out of 20,800 applicants who received a full scholarship, according to the release.

“I can’t think of a more deserving student,” Yvette Justice, Joliet West High School college and career specialist, said. “She is such a hard worker, and she deserves this. I’m very excited for her.”

Justice said she had received information on QuestBridge and encouraged Jumper-Uwumarogie, along with several other students, to apply. She said Jumper-Uwumarogie’s grade point average, her leadership abilities and interactions with other students along with her financial need made her “a perfect candidate” for the opportunity.

Jumper-Uwumarogie said part of the application process was selecting several colleges she’d like to attend from the list of 50 top colleges. She included Northwestern University because she “always dreamed about going to Northwestern” due to its proximity to home, sense of community and “beautiful campus,” she said.

She was initially skeptical about the process and appreciated Justice’s support.

“She thought it could pave the way for me getting where I wanted to go,” Jumper-Uwumarogie said.

Jumper-Uwumarogie said without the scholarship, paying for college would be challenging.

“Honestly, I didn’t have much of a backup plan.” Jumper-Uwumarogie said.

Justice said QuestBridge goes through several rounds when selecting students for the full scholarship. To make it past the first round is quite an achievement, Justice felt.

“Most of the other students who applied did not get through the first round,” Justice said.

Justice said she believes Jumper-Uwumarogie is the first Joliet West student to receive a full scholarship through QuestBridge.

“I’ve been a counselor since 2010 and this is the very first time I even had a student be a finalist,” Justice said. “Looking back, we could not find anyone that this has happened to.”